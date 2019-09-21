Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERYL LEE ROSELL. View Sign Obituary

ROSELL, CHERYL LEE (nee REINHOLZ) May 8, 1946 – September 13, 2019 Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Cheryl graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Married to John, who predeceased her April 2, 2018, they and their infant daughter made Toronto their home in 1970. Cheryl impacted health care throughout her distinguished career. At the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, she led the development of the CPR network in the 1980s. As executive director at the Multiple Organ and Retrieval Exchange (MORE) Program, Cheryl launched an extensive computer program to track organ donation in Ontario. With the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Cheryl was proud of her contribution to the development of standards in long-term care homes. Survived by her daughter Elizabeth, Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother and friend.

ROSELL, CHERYL LEE (nee REINHOLZ) May 8, 1946 – September 13, 2019 Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Cheryl graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Married to John, who predeceased her April 2, 2018, they and their infant daughter made Toronto their home in 1970. Cheryl impacted health care throughout her distinguished career. At the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, she led the development of the CPR network in the 1980s. As executive director at the Multiple Organ and Retrieval Exchange (MORE) Program, Cheryl launched an extensive computer program to track organ donation in Ontario. With the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Cheryl was proud of her contribution to the development of standards in long-term care homes. Survived by her daughter Elizabeth, Cheryl was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019

