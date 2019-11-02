Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERYL LYNN (GUSTAFSON) ROW. View Sign Obituary

ROW, CHERYL LYNN (GUSTAFSON) Passed away peacefully at home in Toronto, on October 8, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved wife of Robert (Pugsley). Loving mother of Courtney. Dear sister of Donna (Paul). Predeceased by sister, Janice (Doug), by parents, Ken and Doreen. Cheryl was born in Churchill, Manitoba and grew up in Ottawa where she was an avid skier and champion high school volleyball player. While attending Queen's University, she was on the Ladies championship rowing team and after graduation became a marketing professional. Cheryl enjoyed all aspects of life - she was an avid squash player, skier, scuba diver and golfer – but also enjoyed a nice relaxed hike or sitting back at the cottage taking in the spectacular beauty of Georgian Bay. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Toronto Cricket Club at 141 Wilson Avenue, Saturday, November 16th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the C2 Oncology Unit at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in remembrance of Cheryl Row, through the Sunnybrook Foundation by phone at (416) 480-4483; online at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute ; or by mail: c/o Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, KGW-01, Toronto, ON M4N 3M5. Cheryl's passion for life, family, sports, travel and love of nature will be greatly missed. Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019

