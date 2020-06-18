Cheryl MABLEY

MABLEY, Cheryl (nee GROH) Peacefully passed away with her husband, Larry, by her side in Oshawa on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Cheryl leaves behind three children, James, Douglas and Kelly as well as daughters-in-law Donna and Wanda. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Anthony, Shawn, Jonathon and Samantha and their families. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Cheryl always looked for the best in everyone and family was always special to her. She touched a lot of lives and all that knew her were special to her. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.