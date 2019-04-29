Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERYL RUTH McINTOSH. View Sign Service Information Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home 20846 Dalton Road Sutton West , ON L0E 1R0 (905)-722-3274 Obituary

McINTOSH, CHERYL RUTH Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Center on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Cheryl McIntosh (nee McPhail) predeceased by her parents Elva and George McPhail. Loving wife of Kenneth McIntosh of Pefferlaw. Dear mother of Dianne and her husband Derek Barton of Cannington, Stephen and his wife Laurie McIntosh of Lindsay and Philip McIntosh of Keswick. Cherished Nana of C.J., Ashley (Matthew), Brayden, Brianna, Riley and Kayla and Great-Nana of Jameson. Survived by her sisters Barbara and her husband Michael LeGrow and Debra and her husband Donald Critchley. Dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at

