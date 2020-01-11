Home

ARTYMKO, CHERYLE (nee MACLEAN) Passed away with her family at her side at Markham-Stouffville Hospital, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of Patrick for 42 years. Loving mother to Jason (Ashley) and Alanna (Rocky). Cherished grandmother to Avery, Maya, Riley, Chelsea, Emmerson, Norah, Leslie, Alex, and Jamie. She loved her grandchildren dearly. Sister of Karen and Kim. Sister-in-law to Mike (Leanne), Terry (Georgeanne), Paul (Millie), and Wayne (Tammy). Cheryle will be missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family she considered her own. Predeceased by her parents James and Chris MacLean, and her brother Barry. Cheryle was born in Nova Scotia and moved to Ontario where she and Patrick were married. Over the years many friends were made and lasting friendships followed. A celebration of life will be held at Westminster United Church, 1850 Rossland Rd. E., Whitby, ON L1N 3P2 at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Vasculitis Foundation Canada (vasculitis.ca) or Westminster United Church (westminster-uc.ca/give/).
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
