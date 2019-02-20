PATTEN, Chesley Wilfred B. Comm., C.P.A. World War II Veteran Born in Grand Bank, Newfoundland in 1921, he enlisted and served as Navigator Bombardier in the RCAF Coastal Command. After the War, he graduated from Dalhousie University with a B. Comm. Shortly after, he moved to Toronto and began his career with Ontario Hydro as a Chartered Accountant for 35 years. Predeceased by his very loving parents Harold and Bessie Patten of Grand Bank, Newfoundland, he is lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen of 66 years and his sons Gary (Valerie) and Randy (Lena). Loving grandfather to Matthew, Mark, Corbin, Jordan and Compton. Lovingly remembered by his sister Jane Baker of Oakville and predeceased by his brother Charles Patten of St. John's, Newfoundland. Chesley was a proud Mason of 77 years, a past Master of Joseph A. Hearn Lodge and a Member of Grand Lodge of Canada. He was a Cub Master in both North Bay and Mississauga (Applewood). During his 35-year retirement, he also skated with the Cawthra Park Seniors Group and a true "blue" fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been a member of St. Johns the Baptist (Dixie), Anglican Church, for 59 years. The service will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Johns the Baptist (Dixie), Anglican Church, 719 Dundas Street East, Mississauga. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., Service will be at 11:00 a.m. and Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trillium Health Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciate by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 20, 2019