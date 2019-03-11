DOREY, Chester Eli Peacefully, surrounded by his family at Toronto, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Lily. Loving father of Debbie (Mario), Donna and David (Gail). Proud grandfather of Cora (Bill), Evan, Philip and Mark; and much loved 'Pop' to Curtis and Billie. Dear brother of Netta and Bertha. He will always be remembered by his nieces, nephews and his many friends. A private family service will be held. Donations in Chester's memory may be made to the Toronto General Hospital Foundation, Vascular Surgery Division, 5S-801, 190 Elizabeth Street, R. Fraser Elliott Building, Toronto, M5G 2C4. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Eli DOREY.
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019