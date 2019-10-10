LAMPIGNANO, CHIARA Peacefully, with her family at her side, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Cosimo. Loving mother to Lorenzo (Maria) and Anna; adored Nonna to Michela; cherished sister to Domenic Vesia and family (wife Mary and children Angela, Michael and Alexander). Chiara will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives and many friends. A Memorial Visitation will take place at the Glendale Funeral Home in Etobicoke (1810 Albion Rd., 416-679-1803), on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. until a Memorial Service commences in the Glendale Chapel at 2 p.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations in memory of Chiara may be made to the Lung Association.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019