SWAMINATHAN, CHIDAMBARANATHAN (CHIDAMB) February 15, 1937 – June 25, 2019 Passed away due to prostate cancer in Toronto, Ontario, at the age of 82 years. Chidamb (Swamy) is the beloved Husband of Balasundari (aka Mala) for 57 years. He is the loving Father of Neela Adamski (Krzysztof), Sivakami (John Wonfor) and Kala (Rajan Ram) and Grandfather to Granddaughters and Grandsons Sujatha, Konrad, Meena, Stefan and Swetha. He will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of his family, friends and colleagues. Swaminathan was a Professional Engineer and had a successful career with Ontario Hydro in Toronto, where he worked until his retirement in 1993. A visitation will take place at the Jerrett Life Celebration Centre, 8088 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON, L4J 1W3, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (service 6:30 p.m.), on Thursday, July 4, 2019. A private Cremation will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Canada.

