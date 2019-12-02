Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHING SHING (BILL) YUNG. View Sign Obituary

YUNG, CHING SHING (BILL) Passed away peacefully in his 90th plus year. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At the age of 19, he left his birth city Shanghai to join the Chinese Expeditional Force in Burma. He served as an interpreter with the American Adviseral Group attached to the Chinese force. From the base in Ledo, Burma, he trekked all the way down to Hsipaw with his division unit – a distance that took over 2 months to cover. It was jungle all the way with poisonous snakes, malaria mosquitoes, and night ambushes by Japanese friendly natives. After the war, he went to England to join his father. He completed his education there and worked as a transformer design engineer after serving a full year apprenticeship course with the famous engineering company English Electric Co. at Stafford. In 1971 he went to join AEG in Germany and became Transformer Adviser to the company oversea transformer manufacturing units. He served in the oversea units in India and Argentina for a number of years before returning to England. In 1977, he immigrated to Canada, where he became transformer design manager for Federal Pioneer, Moloney Electric, and Ferranti Packard. He loved playing competitive Duplicate Bridge, and watercolour painting. Condolence and flowers may be sent to Glen Oaks Funeral Home, where a viewing and memorial service will be held on December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

YUNG, CHING SHING (BILL) Passed away peacefully in his 90th plus year. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At the age of 19, he left his birth city Shanghai to join the Chinese Expeditional Force in Burma. He served as an interpreter with the American Adviseral Group attached to the Chinese force. From the base in Ledo, Burma, he trekked all the way down to Hsipaw with his division unit – a distance that took over 2 months to cover. It was jungle all the way with poisonous snakes, malaria mosquitoes, and night ambushes by Japanese friendly natives. After the war, he went to England to join his father. He completed his education there and worked as a transformer design engineer after serving a full year apprenticeship course with the famous engineering company English Electric Co. at Stafford. In 1971 he went to join AEG in Germany and became Transformer Adviser to the company oversea transformer manufacturing units. He served in the oversea units in India and Argentina for a number of years before returning to England. In 1977, he immigrated to Canada, where he became transformer design manager for Federal Pioneer, Moloney Electric, and Ferranti Packard. He loved playing competitive Duplicate Bridge, and watercolour painting. Condolence and flowers may be sent to Glen Oaks Funeral Home, where a viewing and memorial service will be held on December 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close