HO, CHING YEE "JENNY" August 27, 1922 – August 23, 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, with her sons by her side, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Choon-Nan. Survived by her sons Kennedy and John (late Kim); her siblings Arthur (Elsie) and Edward (Constance); and extended family memers. Ching Yee lived a long, healthy, happy life and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. A visitation will be held at ROSAR-MORRISON FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 467 Sherbourne Street, Toronto, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 2-9 p.m. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019