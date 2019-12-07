Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHIYOKO OMOTANI. View Sign Obituary

OMOTANI, CHIYOKO (nee HAYASHI) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Tsuneo (Tony) and loving mother of Janis (Anthony) and Sharon (Bill). Proud Nanny to Michael (Kiara), Ethan (Kristin), Kristen (Alex) and Hailey. Predeceased by her sister Umeko (Mary) and brother Toshio (George). Cherished sister to Nori and Aki. She will be dearly missed by her extended family. Chiyo was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and extraordinary grandmother and will also be remembered for her generosity, gentleness and her radiant smile. In memory of Chiyo, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to the charity of your choice. Koden is respectfully declined. As per her wishes, Chiyo will be remembered at a private family service. The family would like to thank Ling and Amy who provided loving care to Chiyo for the past few years. Chiyo was an amazing cook, a remarkable, selfless, kind and loving woman who always put her family first. She faced many challenges in life but overcame them with dignity. She instilled her values in her children and grandchildren and above all else, family always came first. "WE LOVE YOU!"

