LIEW, PROFESSOR CHOONG CHIN "C.C." September 2, 1937 – August 6, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Professor Choong Chin "C.C." Liew, aged 81, on August 6, 2019 at the Toronto General Hospital with his loving wife and children by his side. C.C. was born in a tiny Malaysian village and pursued his education at a series of reknowned institutions including Chung Ling High School in Penang, Nanyang University in Singapore, the University of Toronto, Rockefeller University in New York, and Cambridge University in England. Along the way, C.C. completed his PhD, married, had three children and settled in Toronto as a proud Canadian but never forgot his roots. He was a visionary scientist and passionately shared his knowledge through his mentorship of PhD students and the founding of many international collaborations and alumni networks to bridge cultural differences and bring people together through science, education and fellowship. C.C.'s remarkable journey and academic achievements were catalysed by the personal support of Nobel laureate Dr. Charles Best who accepted him as his graduate student at the University of Toronto in 1962. C.C.'s early work in diabetes and heart failure contributed to the development of clinical tests and treatments that are still widely used today. He was the youngest person to achieve tenured full professor status in the Departments of Clinical Biochemistry and Medicine, University of Toronto in 1979. C.C. was a pioneer in the emerging field of genomics, made foundational contributions to the Human Genome Project and was the first to publish the human cardiovascular genome in 1997. He was appointed a Visiting Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2000, awarded more than a dozen honorary professorships, and was appointed Professor Emeritus after more than 40 years of research and teaching at the University of Toronto. His entrepreneurial spirit also lead him to establish several biotechnology companies in Canada, the United States, Malaysia and China along with the non-profit Canada-China Healthcare Institute to focus on the use of genomic technologies for the early detection of cancers and other diseases. C.C.'s love of science was only surpassed by his love of family and classical music. The beautiful cottage he built on Star Lake is the gathering place where family and friends will always be welcome. He will be cherished and missed by: his loving wife Eng; children - Gailina (Doug), Allan (Dawn) and Victor; 7 grandchildren - Kaelan, Kyleigh, Kiera, Kendra, Evan, Alex, and Amelia; brother Jack Chor; and a global circle of dear family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on August 16, 2019 at the York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, North York, Ontario M2N 5Z5. A celebration of C.C.'s life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the same location followed by interment. The family is setting up a fund in C.C.'s memory to award scholarships and grants to support research targeted at improving human health and will gratefully accept donations in lieu of flowers. Further details may be found at

