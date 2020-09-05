1/
CHRIS ANDROS
ANDROS, CHRIS August 17, 1924 - August 20, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Chris Andros announce the passing of this wonderful man, on August 20, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Edith Andros. A Dad, a Grandpa and a Great-Grandpa to the very end, he lived a good life full of love and joy. We will always remember his love of tinkering in his workshop, spending time in the garden, summer days fishing and boating on Georgian Bay, and many meals with his family followed by a generous shot of Metaxa while his grandchildren tirelessly tried to beat Grandpa at Gin Rummy! He leaves behind his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many family and friends. He will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the PSW's and Nurses at Close the Gap and St. Elizabeth Health, Dr. Nishikawa, and special thanks to his caregivers Deborah and Devi who took excellent care of him. He has been laid to rest at Park Lawn Cemetery, Etobicoke. Arrangements by Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213). In Chris's memory, donations can be made to Etobicoke General Hospital or the PSP Society of Canada. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Egan Funeral Home
203 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 2C6
(905) 857-2213
