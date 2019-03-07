Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris BOZINOFF. View Sign

BOZINOFF, Chris 1927 - 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Bozinoff on Friday, March 1, 2019 at age 91. Chris and his beloved wife, the late Mary (nee Pavloff) were married for 57 years. Loving father of Lorne (Cindy) and Evan (Chris). Dear Dedo to Madison, Lexie, Nikki, (Luke), Alex (Hilary) and Danielle, and great-grandfather to Flynn and Zea. Cherished son of the late Louis and Dafina, and brother of Sam and Eva (both predeceased). Born in Toronto on October 1, 1927, Chris grew up and attended school in Cabbagetown where his parents operated a family grocery store. Chris and his brother Sam started their jewelry business, Bozinoff Brothers in the 1940's. They engraved beautiful silver and gold bangle bracelets which were sold at Simpsons. After that, Chris worked in the land development industry. In retirement, Chris and Mary were avid sailors and belonged to the Mimico Yacht Club where many wonderful friendships were made. One highlight was taking actress Shirley MacLaine out on his sailboat 'Inheritance' for a cameo in her movie Mrs. Winterbourne. In 1993 Chris and Mary moved to Cobourg and started their adventures in RVing on the 'Golden Eagle', often with grandchildren in tow. One constant in Chris's life, were his Old English Sheepdogs. Over the years, he had five. The dogs travelled on all modes of transport with Chris and Mary. It was always the three of them. In his 80's Chris passed his motorcycle licence test and with that he became Ontario's oldest Vespa rider. In recent years, Chris could be seen everywhere in Cobourg with his red suspenders walking or rather, 'being walked' by his beloved sheepdog, Big Ben. His mischievous grin, wonderful sense of humour and gentle nature will be missed by us all. A private family memorial will take place on Saturday, March 9th in Toronto.

BOZINOFF, Chris 1927 - 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chris Bozinoff on Friday, March 1, 2019 at age 91. Chris and his beloved wife, the late Mary (nee Pavloff) were married for 57 years. Loving father of Lorne (Cindy) and Evan (Chris). Dear Dedo to Madison, Lexie, Nikki, (Luke), Alex (Hilary) and Danielle, and great-grandfather to Flynn and Zea. Cherished son of the late Louis and Dafina, and brother of Sam and Eva (both predeceased). Born in Toronto on October 1, 1927, Chris grew up and attended school in Cabbagetown where his parents operated a family grocery store. Chris and his brother Sam started their jewelry business, Bozinoff Brothers in the 1940's. They engraved beautiful silver and gold bangle bracelets which were sold at Simpsons. After that, Chris worked in the land development industry. In retirement, Chris and Mary were avid sailors and belonged to the Mimico Yacht Club where many wonderful friendships were made. One highlight was taking actress Shirley MacLaine out on his sailboat 'Inheritance' for a cameo in her movie Mrs. Winterbourne. In 1993 Chris and Mary moved to Cobourg and started their adventures in RVing on the 'Golden Eagle', often with grandchildren in tow. One constant in Chris's life, were his Old English Sheepdogs. Over the years, he had five. The dogs travelled on all modes of transport with Chris and Mary. It was always the three of them. In his 80's Chris passed his motorcycle licence test and with that he became Ontario's oldest Vespa rider. In recent years, Chris could be seen everywhere in Cobourg with his red suspenders walking or rather, 'being walked' by his beloved sheepdog, Big Ben. His mischievous grin, wonderful sense of humour and gentle nature will be missed by us all. A private family memorial will take place on Saturday, March 9th in Toronto. Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close