1/
Chris BROWNHILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROWNHILL, Chris 1946 - 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chris Brownhill who died unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 in Etobicoke at the age of 74. Predeceased by his cherished partner Sylvia and twin brother John. Survived by caring sister-in-law Marcia, Chris was a special uncle to Stephen (Tasha), Philip (Colleen), great-uncle to Jonathan and Bethany, and loving friend to his adopted stepchildren Timothy and Alyson (Brian). Loved by extended family members Catherine (Steven), Birgitta (Don), Sonja (Ted). Trusted and loyal friend to Kim, Jack, Ruth, Alexandra and Shirley. Having a passion for aeronautics, Chris was an active glider pilot and Instructor at the York Soaring Association, President of the Balsa Beavers Model Flying Club, Vice President of the Aeroclub of Canada, and was actively involved for many decades with the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada. A quiet and humble champion of integrity and a valued member of his community, Chris was actively involved in the Church of the Atonement, the Jubilee Centre and the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (between Kipling and Islington). Please note that due to COVID-19, the capacity of the funeral home's facilities is limited. Attendees may have to wait to be admitted to the visitation room. All attendees are expected to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. A private Celebration of Life will take place. In lieu of flowers, Chris would have appreciated a donation to the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre in support of their their Annual Community Christmas Dinner: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/weston-king-neighbourhood-centre/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ridley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved