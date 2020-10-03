BROWNHILL, Chris 1946 - 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chris Brownhill who died unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 in Etobicoke at the age of 74. Predeceased by his cherished partner Sylvia and twin brother John. Survived by caring sister-in-law Marcia, Chris was a special uncle to Stephen (Tasha), Philip (Colleen), great-uncle to Jonathan and Bethany, and loving friend to his adopted stepchildren Timothy and Alyson (Brian). Loved by extended family members Catherine (Steven), Birgitta (Don), Sonja (Ted). Trusted and loyal friend to Kim, Jack, Ruth, Alexandra and Shirley. Having a passion for aeronautics, Chris was an active glider pilot and Instructor at the York Soaring Association, President of the Balsa Beavers Model Flying Club, Vice President of the Aeroclub of Canada, and was actively involved for many decades with the Model Aeronautics Association of Canada. A quiet and humble champion of integrity and a valued member of his community, Chris was actively involved in the Church of the Atonement, the Jubilee Centre and the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre. Friends may call from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (between Kipling and Islington). Please note that due to COVID-19, the capacity of the funeral home's facilities is limited. Attendees may have to wait to be admitted to the visitation room. All attendees are expected to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. A private Celebration of Life will take place. In lieu of flowers, Chris would have appreciated a donation to the Weston King Neighbourhood Centre in support of their their Annual Community Christmas Dinner: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/weston-king-neighbourhood-centre/