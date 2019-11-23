CHOLAKIS, CHRIS August 25, 1938 - November 18, 2019 Suddenly and with broken hearts, we announce the passing of Chris Cholakis in Toronto in his 81st year. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Jeannie of 56 years. Son of Athena and Boris Tsolakis of Smurdish, Macedonia. Much loved son-in-law of Bess and Willbert Coutts. Adoring Daddy to Nicci and Dani (Jahfa). Devoted Dedo and best friend to Faith. Beloved brother of Vange and Ellyn. Best brother-in-law to Harry Hakomaki and Ken Hughes (deceased). Chris loved spending time with his many nieces and nephews and will be missed by many relatives and friends. From a one-room schoolhouse in East Gwillembury Township in 1960 to Itinerant Guidance Counsellor for the Toronto District School Board, Chris worked with, and touched, the lives of thousands of students over his 35-year career. He was the president and an active member of the Iroquois Community Association for over 40 years, and a longstanding member of Highland Yacht Club. Chris was always happy to give of his time generously and helped everyone he could. Friends and family may visit at Pine Hills Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, on Tuesday, November 26th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, November 27th from 11 a.m. to noon. Service to follow. Interment after the service in the cemetery and reception to follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019