Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris (Charles Christopher) DAYTON. View Sign Service Information R.S. Kane Funeral Home 6150 Yonge Street North York , ON M2M 3W9 (416)-221-1159 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM Donalda Country Club 12 Bushbury Dr. Toronto , ON Obituary

DAYTON, Chris (Charles Christopher) With great sorrow we announce the passing of Chris Dayton on Friday, July 19, 2019, after a battle with cancer, at Sunnybrook Veteran's Hospital, at the age of 97. Predeceased by his beloved wife Jean and his daughter Dana Bridges. Predeceased by his two sisters, Margaret Best and Betty Ramsey. Survived by his children Don (Barbara Carleson), Darryl (Christopher Laing), Drew (Karen Norwood) and son-in-law Gary Bridges. Blessed grandfather of Lauren (Jason), Lindsay (Yoon-Seo), Devon (Gayle), Graham (Lauren), Alexandra (Trent), Crystal and Kyle. Proud great-grandfather of Ethan and Aiden. Close friend to Oonagh Walmsley. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Chris was a decorated member of the RCAF during World War II. He was a passionate member of the Donalda Curling Club and actively curled until the age of 93. He found great enjoyment in following the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who tried to keep him young at heart. The family would like to acknowledge the exemplary care and dedication that the Sunnybrook Veteran's Hospital provided for his well-being, with special thanks to Dr. Hung, Dr. Selby and Bailey Hollister. Private cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Donalda Country Club, 12 Bushbury Dr., Toronto, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5–11 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences may be left at



