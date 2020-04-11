Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRIS DOREVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRIS DOREVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRIS DOREVICH Obituary
DOREVICH, CHRIS It is with heartfelt sadness that his family announces the sudden passing of Chris K. Dorevich, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Orillia. He will forever be missed by his loving wife Bonnie, his son Alex and his wife Autumn, his brother John and his wife Lily, as well as several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his much loved grandsons, Christopher, Everett and Harrison, who have brought immeasurable joy and laughter to his life. Upon graduating from McMaster University, Chris began an extensive career with the TDSB. He moved through the system, teaching various grades and subjects and becoming principal of several diverse Toronto schools. Chris was a rabidly loyal Maple Leafs fan who held seasons tickets for over 60 years. He attended as many home games as possible often in the company of his son Alex. In addition to his love of skiing, Chris was an avid golfer and curler. It was through these sporting activities that he developed lifelong friendships. He will be missed and always remembered. A gathering of Chris' friends and family will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Orillia SPCA would be appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 705-325-2231.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -