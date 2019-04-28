HATCH, Chris It is with great sadness the family of Chris announce his passing on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Trillium Health Partners. Loving husband and soul mate to Michelle. Cherished father of Rachael (Eddie), Andrea (Matas), Erica (Andy) and Danielle. Dear brother of Linda (the late Bill), Joan (Jordan) and sister-in-law Louise. Chris was predeceased by his mother Sheila (nee Baillie), father Gerald and brother Doug. Chris will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Chris loved spending time with his family and walking his buddy George. Some of his favourite enjoyments were the sunsets at the cottage, travelling with his soul mate and volunteering. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Service to be held in the Chapel on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. In Chris' memory, the family asks donations be made to Paws Above or Team Rescue. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019