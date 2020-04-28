LAZAROU, Chris September 28, 1935 - April 24, 2020 Chris (Krsto) Lazarou passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Helen (Kazias), son John and daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Marc. Chris was predeceased by his parents, John and Tsveta and siblings, Mito, Goche and Sevda. Chris was born in Oshchima, Macedonia, raised and educated in Poland, and came to Canada over 60 years ago where he met his wife and started a family.

