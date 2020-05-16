RUSHWORTH, CHRIS Age 61, born Blackpool, UK, left us unexpectedly early to join beloved dog Brutus in the tall grass. Professional career chef, meticulous gardener, avid darts player and compassionate lover of animals and nature. Leaves mother Audrey, brother Adrian (Deborah) and nieces Jessica and Sarah and dear friends. Private cremation. Condolences only. Aftercare, 1097 O'Connor Drive, Toronto (www.aftercare.org).
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.