YOANNOU, CHRIS July 22, 1934 - September 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his home. Predeceased by his parents Traico and Malina and his brother Jim. Survived by his loving wife Sophie, and his devoted brother George. Wise and caring father to his sons John (Marianne), Bill (Sandy), Ted (Pam) and wonderful Dedo to his grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Steven, Kevin, Christopher, Nicole and Alex. Born in Antartikon (Zhelevo), Greece, his family's war time village was his childhood playground. Landed in Toronto as a teenager, he grew to become a student and lover of language, conversation, philosophy and all life had to offer. Champion of the underdog and those in troubled times. His unique perspective, sense of humour and that twinkle in his eye were forever cherished by his extended family and thousands of friends. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5th. Funeral service on Friday, September 6th at 10:00 a.m. at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Constantine and Helen, 1 Brookhaven Drive. Burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "This day I breathed first: time is come round, And where I did begin, there shall I end; My life is run his compass." Julius Caesar
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019