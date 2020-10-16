Chrisanthi SFIRKAS

SFIRKAS, Chrisanthi (nee VERGAS) 1934 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Chrisanthi. Predeceased by loving husband Pantelis, she leaves behind children Evangeline (Ken), Helen (Rob) and Louis (Lili), grandchildren Danielle, Lisa, Matthew (Jen) and Kristen, and great-grandchildren Kairi, Kailani, Natalie and Ryan. Chrisanthi was a devoted wife and mother and a loving Baba who could often be seen surrounded by her grandchildren. She took great pride in her garden, and enjoyed peaceful moments crocheting or working on her word search. She will be forever in our hearts. Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th, from 1 to 5 p.m., and a Private Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 19th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough.