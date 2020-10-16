1/
Chrisanthi SFIRKAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chrisanthi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SFIRKAS, Chrisanthi (nee VERGAS) 1934 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Chrisanthi. Predeceased by loving husband Pantelis, she leaves behind children Evangeline (Ken), Helen (Rob) and Louis (Lili), grandchildren Danielle, Lisa, Matthew (Jen) and Kristen, and great-grandchildren Kairi, Kailani, Natalie and Ryan. Chrisanthi was a devoted wife and mother and a loving Baba who could often be seen surrounded by her grandchildren. She took great pride in her garden, and enjoyed peaceful moments crocheting or working on her word search. She will be forever in our hearts. Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17th and Sunday, October 18th, from 1 to 5 p.m., and a Private Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 19th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Funeral Homes
660 Kennedy Road
Toronto, ON M1K2B5
4162664404
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jerrett Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved