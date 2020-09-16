Christa EISENBLAETTER

EISENBLAETTER, Christa Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 85. She leaves behind her loving husband Fred of 64 years. Loving mother of David (Lucy), Robert, Eddy and Anita; grandmother to Christine (Troy) and Clifford. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Visitation will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 717 Kennedy Road, Scarborough at 12 p.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. Donations in memory of Christa may be made to Schizophrenia of Canada.



