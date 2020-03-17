|
BRANKSTON, CHRISTEVE (nee HUTZULAK) December 24, 1934 - March 13, 2020 On March 13, 2020, she peacefully passed away at Glynnwood Retirement Residence in Thornhill, at the age of 85. She is survived by her loving husband Russell and children, Jean Currie, Jim Currie (Anna), Arlene Shirley (Ed), Craig, Peter (Carol Anne); grandchildren, Matthew Shirley and Blair Marchand (Rob) and great-grandchildren Quinn, and Hayden; nieces and nephews. Member of Thornhill Country Club since 1953, former ladies club champion. A private family service will be held on a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020