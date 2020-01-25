|
|
CHRISTENSEN, CHRISTIAN SANDHOLM Passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the age of 97 years. A WWII Veteran, Dad had many stories as a Spitfire pilot. He moved to Gananoque from Toronto 25 years ago to begin his retirement and to lead a simpler life. The past five years he had wonderful care from the staff at Trillium Long Term Care in Kingston and friend and caregiver, Carlos. Forever remembered by his children Rick, Paul (Janet), Brenda Douey (Jim), Pamela Clark (Judy), Patricia (Emerson), ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Greta and his loving partner Kathy. Please join us for his Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at the Gananoque Inn. Donations may be made in Chris' honour to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020