GEORGE, CHRISTIE Passed away at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in his 97th year. He served in the Canadian Army in WWII. He is survived by his loving wife, Metra (Patsas) and by his children, Edith, Diana, David (Ruth) and Mary. He took great pride in his grandchildren, Kyle, Melissa and Amy and was always talking about his great-granddaughter - Madison. The family would like to thank the staff at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for their exceptional care and attention. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. Interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery (on St. Clair Ave., at Caledonia Rd.). As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: The Sunnybrook Foundation - Veterans Comfort Fund, Suite KGW01, 2075 Bayview Ave., Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N5. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 18, 2019