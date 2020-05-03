DOUCETTE, CHRISTINA (nee McDONALD) April 7, 1948 - April 28, 2020 For years I have read the Death Notices and now it is my turn to have my name in the paper. I have left this life to be with my Saviour, Jesus Christ. There is nothing that I regret leaving behind except my precious family. My beloved husband, Vince. My amazing daughter, Tracy. My cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. My parents, Enid and the late Keith McDonald. My siblings Sue (Bill) Wright, Wendy (Peter) MacMillian, Sandy (Chris) McDonald and nieces and nephews, Jaime (Paul), Lindsay, Ed (Lori), Natalie, Sarah, Laura, Cameron, Logan, Taylor, Reese. My special friend, Marion Duff. My step-children, Genevieve (Paul), Philip (Ryann), Aaron (Bella) and Andrew (Sydney). Each and every uncle, aunt, cousin, niece and nephew. My parents-in-law, Helen (predeceased) and Clovis Doucette. My awesome in-laws (the Doucettes originating in Prince Edward Island are too, too many to name). I have been so blessed with family, friends and wonderful coworkers throughout my life, especially during my 44 years at Moore Canada. There are so many wonderful friends I have from Richview Baptist Church, Harvest Bible and Temple Baptist, I can't begin to name. I thank God for the gift of life and those that He brought into it. I would encourage you not to send flowers but make a donation to any of these churches or a charity of your choice if desired. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



