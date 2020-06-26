HANYCH (PEROHANYCZ), Christina (nee DYKOWYCH) January 18, 1922 - June 23, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife of the late Ivan (John) Hanych for 70 years, at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. She leaves behind her only child Merika Skirko (the late Leonid), her grandson Jonathan Graham (Bethany) and her great-granddaughters Sadie and Gemma. Many nieces and nephews on both sides of her family and on her husband's side, reside in the Ukraine, as both Christina and Ivan came from large families which they had to leave behind during the second World War. Our mama and baba was born in the Turka region of the Carpathian Mountains of the Ukraine. She was the youngest in a large blended family. At the tender age of seventeen she was taken to Austria as a labourer, where she worked and lived for seven years during the war. As a displaced person, she married Ivan (John) in England in 1947. They knew one another as children, since they were from neighbouring villages back home. They later immigrated to Canada from England with their daughter. Christina was a consummate "domestic goddess". There is nothing that she couldn't do perfectly in the home. Her cooking and baking, her embroidery and sewing, her Easter egg painting and her gardening skills were beyond compare. She was a gracious hostess and could make any special occasion very special, with her attention to Ukrainian tradition and ritual. She was a fiercely independent woman, and someone aptly described her as "feisty". She adored her grandson and always had a plate of fresh perogies ready for him. She also fed the birds, squirrels and raccoons that came into the backyard and loved animals of all kinds, especially cows. She had a good sense of humour and loved to play cards, especially Strip Poker. While no one actually undressed while playing "hola", there was a lot of kidding. She was generous and extremely hard working. Her home was spotless and her garden was immaculate. She was very kind to various charities and was a member of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Protection of the Mother of God on Leeds St. The family would like to thank the Care Centre for their diligence in this difficult time of Covid-19, particularly Jasminka, her main nurse and all the dedicated staff who cared for her in the last year of her life. Due to the present circumstances the funeral will be held on Saturday, June 27th at 11 a.m. at St. Volodymyr Cemetery in Oakville. Vichnaya pamyat! Eternal Memory. May you finally rest in peace beside your husband.