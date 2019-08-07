KOKALIARIS, Christina (nee BEHRAKIS) Surrounded by her family, Christina passed away on August 5, 2019. She was the beloved wife of John for 52 years. Loving mother to Legare, (Bob), Dimitri and Georgia (Angelos). Proud grandmother of Eleftheria, Peter, Michael, John and John. She will be sadly missed by her many siblings, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to the Highland Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 3280 Sheppard Ave. E., on Thursday, August 8th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 1385 Warden Ave. Burial to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 7, 2019