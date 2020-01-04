Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINA McKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINA LYNN McKEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRISTINA LYNN McKEY Obituary
McKEY, CHRISTINA LYNN December 28, 1957 - December 25, 2019 Born in Victoria, BC to June and Keith McKey. Predeceased by daughter Jennifer (2003). Survived by her husband Christopher Welch, son Andrew (Crystal, and grandson Darcy), brother David (Rona, Mark and Michael), and sisters Julie (Ella and Sam) and Erin (Robert Wadden, Jack and Joe). Chris attended University of New Brunswick and Western University (HBA), receiving her CA/CPA in 1982, followed by a 35-year career with Extendicare Canada. Forever loved by the McKey and Welch families. Visitation: January 6th - 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life: January 7th - 2 p.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria St., Aurora. Also see www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRISTINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -