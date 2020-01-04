|
|
McKEY, CHRISTINA LYNN December 28, 1957 - December 25, 2019 Born in Victoria, BC to June and Keith McKey. Predeceased by daughter Jennifer (2003). Survived by her husband Christopher Welch, son Andrew (Crystal, and grandson Darcy), brother David (Rona, Mark and Michael), and sisters Julie (Ella and Sam) and Erin (Robert Wadden, Jack and Joe). Chris attended University of New Brunswick and Western University (HBA), receiving her CA/CPA in 1982, followed by a 35-year career with Extendicare Canada. Forever loved by the McKey and Welch families. Visitation: January 6th - 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Celebration of Life: January 7th - 2 p.m. at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria St., Aurora. Also see www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020