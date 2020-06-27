MacLEAN, CHRISTINA (CHRISSIE) (nee MacIVER) Born November 15, 1934, Chrissie passed away peacefully at Union Villa Long Term Care in Markham. Although she was not able to be with family and loved ones due to pandemic, we were in touch with her often by phone and Skype calls. On June 21, 2020, we lost our beautiful, loving and sweet Mom. Survived by her beloved husband of 61 years Donnie, daughter Anna (Jamie) and sons, Ian (Nicole) and Donald (Kristi). Devoted grandmother of Callum, Evan and Lauren. Chrissie was born in the beautiful town of North Tolsta, Scotland, and was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Norman. She was a loving sister to Isabel, Murdo, Jessie and Donalda, and was predeceased by her brother Norman; a loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Chrissie came to Canada in 1953 as a teenager with her parents, brothers and sisters. She did not want to leave Scotland, but made a deal with her parents that she would go if her cat could come along too. They settled in Sidney, NS, at first, then eventually in Toronto. In 1957, she met Donnie in Toronto; both of them spent their childhoods only 30km away from each other on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, but they had to travel 5200 km to meet each other in Canada and spend the rest of their lives together. Chrissie was a longtime employee of the Hudson's Bay Company in Toronto, retiring in 1999. She loved family get-togethers and adored visiting her kids and spending time at their homes, especially trips to the US to visit Ian, Nicole and Evan. She loved animals, and particularly all her dogs over the years. She would invite family over, but give a special invitation to our dogs. Many family Christmases were held with a lot of fur flying. We will miss our mother very much. The love she gave will radiate in our hearts and the compassion and decency she taught us will be in our minds, always.



