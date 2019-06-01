STARCK, CHRISTINA MARIA It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Christina at Northumberland Hills Hospital on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Christina was in her 102nd year, Beloved Wife of the late Peter Heinrich Starck and Dear Mother of Wolfgang Christian (Marjorie) and Axel Peter (Heather). Loving Grandmother of Gordon, Christian and Thomas. She will be greatly missed by the extended family and dear friends. Many thanks to the kind Doctors and caring staff at the Northumberland Hills Hospital. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019