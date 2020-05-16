SCHENK, CHRISTINA Mom passed away peacefully, on May 7, 2020, in her 90th year, rejoining her beloved husband John (Opa) who was her lifelong companion and best friend being married for 68 years. Together they came from Holland in 1952 not knowing the English language, with no guaranteed jobs and with $50 which spoke to the sense of resiliency and character displayed all their lives. They came to seek adventure and build a new life in Canada, which they did building a successful business together in true entrepreneurial fashion with Mom taking on early jobs cleaning houses, working in a pickle factory and picking tobacco, doing whatever was necessary to survive and ultimately prosper. Together they created a legacy survived by son Ron (wife Lori), daughter Debbie (husband Dan), grandchildren Stephen (spouse Laura), Lindsay (spouse Alex), Dante (spouse Deidre), Derek, Dustin and great-grandchildren Dante, Addison, Olivia and Jonas. Christina was someone that we thought would live on forever and had a great zest for life who enjoyed her life fully, travelling extensively and always encouraging everyone around her to live life to the fullest, which she did. Caring and selfless in many ways, she was generous with her time to help anyone in need and intolerant of those who were selfish or displayed any form of superiority or prejudice of any kind. This past year she finally fulfilled her long-standing desire to have her name on a trophy, winning the family Bocce tournament. Mom (Oma) your hard work, selfless dedication to your family, generosity and caring kindness to everyone you know and met, has created an incredible loving legacy and left this world and everyone that knew you better because of you. You will be forever loved and missed but live on in what you have created. Special thanks to the staff at Hearthstone residences who Mom was always appreciative of and to the nurses and Dr. Harrison at Joseph Brant Hospital who provided compassionate and excellent care. A celebration of life will be held at a future time when possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store