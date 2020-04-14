|
|
SCOURBY, Christina (nee KARVOUNIARIS) Christina Scourby (nee Karvouniaris) departed this life on April 12, 2020, at the age of 81, at the Toronto East General Hospital. She is survived by her son Louis, siblings, Anastasios (Janice), in Seattle, Washington, and Georgia (George), in Athens, Greece, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Christina was predeceased by her husband Nick Scourby, whom she met in Canada when she arrived in Toronto, as a highly spirited and beautiful young woman. She was met with many adversities, but being strong willed, independent and resilient, she met life with fight and determination. She was generous and kind, always willing to lend a hand to others in need. She was devoted to her beloved son. She will be dearly missed and forever in the hearts of her family and friends. May her memory be eternal and she be reunited with God and the ones she loved who predeceased her. A private Funeral Service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Road, on Wednesday April 15th. Due to the current pandemic situation, it will be a closed ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name be made to the Hellenic Hope Centre For Persons with Special Needs (hellenichope.org).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020