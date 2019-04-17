Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina SHIOZAKI. View Sign

SHIOZAKI, Christina It is with great sadness that the family of Chizuyo (Christina) Shiozaki announces her passing after a brave fight with Alzheimer's, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the age of 86 years. Christina will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Ikuo and her children, Doug his wife Lisa, Sandy her husband Jim and Patty her husband Greg. Christina will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Amber and husband Mauricio, Krista and husband Monir, Kevin, Mark, Caitlin and Juan, Thomas and step- grandchildren Adam and Emmanuelle, Patrick and Calla, great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Cruz and Lennox, by her sister, Suyeko and husband Shioge, sister-in-law Setsu and all of her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Christina was predeceased by her brother Bill, her sisters Nobuko, Fumiko, Kazue and Toshiko. Thank you to all the staff at Erin Mills Lodge, for taking such good care of our mom. Visitation to be held at Turner & Porter, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga, Ontario, on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service in memory of Christina will be held at the Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Ave. W., Toronto, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate memorial donations in memory of Christina Shiozaki to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



1981 Dundas Street W

Mississauga , ON L5K 1R2

