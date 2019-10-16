Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE AENISHANSLIN. View Sign Obituary

AENISHANSLIN, CHRISTINE July 4, 1960 – October 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Christine Aenishanslin, who passed on October 8, 2019, in Zuerich, Switzerland. Daughter, Friend, Artist, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Cousin, Poet -Christine has enriched our lives with her smile, strength, presence, her humour, her athleticism, her depth and brilliance and foremost her endless energy for life. We will miss you but never stop loving you. Till we meet again. Special thanks is given to Barbara Wagner-Hunn, as well as all the Caregivers and Friends who accompanied Christine on her courageous journey. Heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Eberhard for her unfaltering, holistic dedication to supporting Christine these past ten years. In loving memory: Ruth, Claudia, Catherine, Susan, Anita, Justine and Tim, Julian, Benjamin, Friends and Family A Celebration of Christine's Life will follow at a later date. Nomads of the Zodiac Everyone yes each of us Is born beneath a star That navigates continuously Above the earth so far The wheel of time that never stops And has a plan for us Is laid out before we're born Some sixty years and plus Don't question what is meant to be Or ask about the cause Just live your part efficiently Fulfilling all that is and was As eternal time ticks on And the universe expands Most of us are born again Fulfilling brand new plans Wanderers some like to say Have no real place And even though we're not alone We're nomads of an eternal race. Christine Aenishanslin - Oct. '83

AENISHANSLIN, CHRISTINE July 4, 1960 – October 8, 2019 It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Christine Aenishanslin, who passed on October 8, 2019, in Zuerich, Switzerland. Daughter, Friend, Artist, Sister, Aunt, Niece, Cousin, Poet -Christine has enriched our lives with her smile, strength, presence, her humour, her athleticism, her depth and brilliance and foremost her endless energy for life. We will miss you but never stop loving you. Till we meet again. Special thanks is given to Barbara Wagner-Hunn, as well as all the Caregivers and Friends who accompanied Christine on her courageous journey. Heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Eberhard for her unfaltering, holistic dedication to supporting Christine these past ten years. In loving memory: Ruth, Claudia, Catherine, Susan, Anita, Justine and Tim, Julian, Benjamin, Friends and Family A Celebration of Christine's Life will follow at a later date. Nomads of the Zodiac Everyone yes each of us Is born beneath a star That navigates continuously Above the earth so far The wheel of time that never stops And has a plan for us Is laid out before we're born Some sixty years and plus Don't question what is meant to be Or ask about the cause Just live your part efficiently Fulfilling all that is and was As eternal time ticks on And the universe expands Most of us are born again Fulfilling brand new plans Wanderers some like to say Have no real place And even though we're not alone We're nomads of an eternal race. Christine Aenishanslin - Oct. '83 Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close