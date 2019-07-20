HENRY, Christine Agnes Adamson It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother, Chris (Christine, Guddy) Henry (nee Clelland) at age 76 on June 24, 2019, with family at the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Born in 1942 in Larkhall, Scotland, Chris immigrated to Toronto at 4 with her loving parents, Christina and Thomas Clelland. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Donna (Michael) and Cathy, and grandchild, Adam (Cheryl). Chris worked for 42 years in the Toronto office of Stats Canada. Celebration is on Sunday, July 28th, 2-5 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway S., Aurora L4G 6W8. We ask that donations be made in memory to the Margaret Bahen Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Henry family.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019