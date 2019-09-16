Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE ALEXINA HILL. View Sign Obituary

HILL, CHRISTINE ALEXINA Surrounded by her loving family, Christine passed away peacefully at Port Perry Hospital, September 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Cherished Aunt of Janet and Marilyn Hill, and beloved sister-in-law of Joyce Hill. Predeceased by her brother Henry Hill (2005). Lovingly remembered by her lifelong friends Florence Hewitt and Edna Brumpton. Christine was born in Toronto to John and Alexina Hill. She was a longstanding member of St. Matthews United Church, Toronto, and 65-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Scarborough Chapter 231. Thank you to the staff at Port Perry Hospital and West Shore Village for her care. A private family service will be held at Prospect Cemetery September 18, 2019. Online Condolences may be made at barnesmemorial

Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 16, 2019

