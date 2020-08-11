1/
Christine Anne FLIS
FLIS, Christine Anne With deep sorrow beloved daughter of Albert and Emily passed away late Friday, August 7, 2020, after a short illness. Loving sister to Richard (Robert) and Joseph (Michele). Special auntie to Leah, Jessica, and William. Left to mourn aunts, uncles, cousins and their families. Due to current pandemic restrictions, visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Ridley Funeral Home. Visitation is for family only. A private funeral service in the Ridley chapel will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Springcreek Cemetery Clarkson. If desired, donations in her memory can be sent to your favourite charity.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
