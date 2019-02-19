Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE BYRNE MARTIN. View Sign

MARTIN, CHRISTINE BYRNE 1971 - 2019 Passed away at home, surrounded by her family, in the early hours of Sunday, February 17, 2019. Christine was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She was 47 years old. She joins her beloved husband and soulmate Daniel, who passed away in April 2010 and her dear father John, who passed away in June 2017. She will be dearly missed by her three beautiful boys, Sean (14), Patrick (13) and William (11), her mother Jackie, her sister Rosemary (Alex), her mother-in-law Carolyn and father-in-law Peter, her sister-in-law Pam (Ché), brother-in-law Andrew (Yasmin), her nieces and nephews (Lauren, Hannah, Abigail, May, Matthew, Luke, Lily, Melody), her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Christine was larger than life, with a beautiful smile that lit up the room and a uniquely contagious laugh. She was an intellect who brought energy and passion to everything she did. Her love of travel led her to become a flight attendant in her early 20's, which gave her countless memories and lifelong friendships. She lived for her boys and together they loved to travel and share many family adventures. She was a dedicated teacher with the Peel District School Board for 24 years, most recently at Hewson Public School in Brampton. Christine was "that" teacher, the one who could inspire and instill a love of learning in her students. Christine, we will love you forever. Our hearts are broken but cancer cannot take our beautiful memories of you, it cannot end our love and it cannot break our bond. You will live on forever in the smiles of your boys. We know you have been reunited with the love of your life, who was waiting for you with open arms. There will be visitation at Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street South (Highway 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), Wednesday, February 20th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friends and relatives are invited to join Christine's family as we celebrate her life at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, 19 Don Ridge Drive, Toronto M2P 1H3 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21st. Donations to the in honour of Christine's memory would be deeply appreciated. Condolences for the family may be offered at

