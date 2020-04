DANIELSKI, Christine It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christine on April 14, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Steven. Christine will be missed by Joanne. Cremation has taken place. At an appropriate time, when we are able to gather again, a celebration of Christine's life will take place. For those who wish, a donation may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

