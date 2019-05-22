Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 (416)-485-9129 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum 375 Mount Pleasant Road Toronto , ON M4T 2V8 View Map Obituary

CROSBIE, CHRISTINE HELENE ANNA (nee SCHMIDT) Christine Crosbie passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the age of 53. She was constantly surrounded by family and friends throughout this fight at Michael Garron Hospital. Christine was predeceased by her mother, Hildegard Schmidt as well as her best friend and love of her life, husband Douglas Crosbie. Christine was the always loving and supportive mother of Marina and Davis. She leaves behind her father Paul Schmidt, sister Ingrid Schmidt, her parents-in-law BettyAnn and Donald Crosbie and her brother-in-law Ian Crosbie (Jolie Lin). She was a caring and charismatic aunt to Paula, Evan, Megan, Nathalie and Julianne. Christine was born in Montreal to German parents and grew up speaking English, German and French. She studied journalism at Concordia University where she later met Doug, who would become her life partner and incredible father to their children. Christine spent many years reporting with Global News and will be missed in the Toronto broadcasting community. In more recent years, Christine worked at OCAD University in Communications, where her passion for art and her journalism background came together. Christine had many interests including art and ceramics, travelling with her family and friends, and caring for her new puppy, Pookie. She was an active runner and marathon finisher. She was a model of strength to her family and to everyone that knew her. You are welcomed to celebrate Christine's life at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centres: Visitation on Thursday, May 23rd from 6-9 p.m. and Memorial on Saturday, May 25th at 2 p.m.

