CHRISTINE (KUTSA) KOROLOFF (Nee PETREVSKA), April 14, 1923 - November 22, 2020,

Born in the village of Drenoveni, Kostur region, Macedonia to Labro and Tsveta Petrevski, Kutsa left her homeland in 1949 to escape unremitting persecution and settled in Toronto, where she married Louis Lazar Koroloff on September 11, 1949.

She was renowned for her culinary and baking skills, her boundless hospitality and, perhaps most notably, for her sharp wit and unrivalled sense of humour.

Predeceased by her husband Lazar, daughter Diane (Dimana), and siblings (Zhivko, Numo, Tsilo, Sopha and Lexa), "Baba Laza" will be greatly missed by her son Larry Koroloff, son-in-law Phillip Nicol, grandchildren Evangel (and wife Samantha), Matthew and Lazaar, and great-granddaughter Verena, as well as the families of her many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. at ST. ARCHANGEL MICHAEL EASTERN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 212 Delaware Ave. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

+ Eternal Memory | Vechnaya Pamet +

