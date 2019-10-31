Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE M. RIBBONS. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

RIBBONS, CHRISTINE M. February 16, 1930 - October 26, 2019 Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Christine passed from this world with dignity and grace on Monday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by her devoted husband Ronald, her children Tessa (Don) and Josephine (Paul), her beloved grandchildren Eleanore, Sophie (Sam), Alexander, Daniel and Nathaniel and great-granddaughter Kara- Elle. Predeceased by her darling son, Patrick, her twin sister Rosemary, and her brothers Philip and Tony. Christine was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Ronald, and was an adored mother to all her children, grandchildren and great-grandmother. As a young girl, Christine survived WWII after being relocated with her family from London, England during the Blitz bombing to Rugby. She led a wonderfully varied life where she worked in a bank in London and then did some travelling with girlfriends. Christine initially met Ronald through mutual friends in England. After a vacation to Canada and being reacquainted with Ronald, they became engaged and decided to remain in Toronto and begin their life together here. Christine was a woman of incredible strength and fortitude which showed in her ability to have a career and juggle raising a family in a time when it was unusual for women to do both. Christine had a busy and successful career as the executive assistant to the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and happily retired at the age of 58. Thereafter, Christine enjoyed being with her family, travelling to Florida with Ronald, to England, to Montreal, cruising with Tessa and Don, and several trips to Cuba. Friends may call at the Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Friday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 10295 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday, November 2nd at 10 a.m. Celebration of Life reception will take place immediately following Mass. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brian Berger along with the warm and compassionate nurses and PSWs at the Hill House Hospice for their care over the few days. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hill House Hospice would be appreciated by the family.

