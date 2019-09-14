Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE MARCELLE BIGGS. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Prayer Service 11:00 AM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

BIGGS, CHRISTINE MARCELLE (nee FISHER) Born January 1, 1968, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Loving mother to Benjamin, devoted wife to Edward (Ted). She is also survived by parents Julian and Jean Fisher (nee Abraham), sister Julie Mascarin (nee Fisher) and husband Thomas, brother John Fisher and wife Catherine (nee Minns), mother-in-law Diane Biggs (nee Daniels) and husband William Biggs (deceased) and sister-in-law Tracey Biggs-Pearce. She was loved and will be remembered by nieces and nephews: Mikayla, Jessica, Crystal, Melanie, Justin and Shawn. She lived her life with boundless love, energy, grace and gratitude. She had a passion for every new challenge from motherhood to sailing, skiing and scuba, to new career opportunities. A natural athlete and devoted mentor, she accomplished all with equal ease. Chris faced this last challenge with astounding grit, humour and courage. Determined and loving to the very last, she was a beautiful soul taken from us far too soon. A Prayer Service will be held on Monday, September 16th at 11 a.m. at the MORLEY BEDFORD FUNERAL HOME, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. (2 stop lights west of Yonge St.), Toronto. Reception to follow. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Terry Fox Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer Canada.

