WILSON, CHRISTINE MARY (nee LOPEZ) With great sadness, we announce Chris has passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on March 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 30 years Jim and by her long-time partner and companion in music and life Bélà Kaposi. The only child of Carlos and Margaret Lopez, she is survived and lovingly missed by her son Martin (Tracey), daughter Dianna (Clayton), grandchildren Madeleine, Brittaney, Annabel and Mary, and great-grandson Leo. Throughout her life, Christine's music has always been her mission. Chris studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music and with the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and has had the honour of participating with many choirs over the years, including Mendelssohn, North York and Scarborough Philharmonic, Amadeus, Village Voices Markham Rotary Club and her beloved St. Phillips. The beautiful person Chris was and her beautiful voice will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Phillips on-the-hill Anglican Church, Markham, on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Markham Stouffville Hospital. Please refer to the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website for further information.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019