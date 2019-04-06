Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINE MARY WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, CHRISTINE MARY (nee LOPEZ) With great sadness, we announce Chris has passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on March 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 30 years Jim and by her long-time partner and companion in music and life Bélà Kaposi. The only child of Carlos and Margaret Lopez, she is survived and lovingly missed by her son Martin (Tracey), daughter Dianna (Clayton), grandchildren Madeleine, Brittaney, Annabel and Mary, and great-grandson Leo. Throughout her life, Christine's music has always been her mission. Chris studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music and with the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and has had the honour of participating with many choirs over the years, including Mendelssohn, North York and Scarborough Philharmonic, Amadeus, Village Voices Markham Rotary Club and her beloved St. Phillips. The beautiful person Chris was and her beautiful voice will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Phillips on-the-hill Anglican Church, Markham, on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Markham Stouffville Hospital. Please refer to the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website for further information.

WILSON, CHRISTINE MARY (nee LOPEZ) With great sadness, we announce Chris has passed peacefully at Markham Stouffville Hospital, on March 28, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 30 years Jim and by her long-time partner and companion in music and life Bélà Kaposi. The only child of Carlos and Margaret Lopez, she is survived and lovingly missed by her son Martin (Tracey), daughter Dianna (Clayton), grandchildren Madeleine, Brittaney, Annabel and Mary, and great-grandson Leo. Throughout her life, Christine's music has always been her mission. Chris studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music and with the University of Toronto Faculty of Music and has had the honour of participating with many choirs over the years, including Mendelssohn, North York and Scarborough Philharmonic, Amadeus, Village Voices Markham Rotary Club and her beloved St. Phillips. The beautiful person Chris was and her beautiful voice will be missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Phillips on-the-hill Anglican Church, Markham, on Monday, April 8th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Markham Stouffville Hospital. Please refer to the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website for further information. Funeral Home Dixon-Garland Funeral Home

166 Main Street North

Markham , ON L3P 1Y3

(905) 294-2030 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close