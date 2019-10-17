PEARSON, Christine (nee HUNT) Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Tysoe, England to Jean Tinnion (deceased) and Gordon Hunt and sister to Philip. Beloved wife of 50 years to Stewart and cherished mother to Alexander, Claire, Frazer, Vanessa, Daniel, Ian, and Helen, and aunt to Nathan and Gavan. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Marilynn, Nicholas, Kirsten, Emma, Oscar, and Clark, and by her great-grandchildren Aryka, William, and James. Patient and generous, her life was devoted to caring for her family. The kindest of souls, she was a great lover of animals, awesome music, and literature. She was the backbone of our family and will be remembered with the greatest love by all those who knew her. Our family would like to thank the teams at Toronto General Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and Mount Sinai for the incredible care and compassion we received. Funeral service will take place at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home at 4115 Lawrence Avenue E. in Scarborough, ON on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army.

