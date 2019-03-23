Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine PERCY. View Sign

PERCY, Christine (nee HOLLAND) Christine (Holland) Percy, born December 30, 1918 in Grimsby UK; died peacefully on March 15, 2019 in Toronto, at the age of 100. Daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Bonham) Holland; sister of the late Audrey and Mary; beloved wife of the late Frank Percy; mother of John (Maire), Tom (Annie), Chris (Ruth), and Mary; grandmother of Carol (Dhanesh), Adrienne, and Allison (Sean); great-grandmother of Liam, Quinn, and Jack; special friend of Jean and Malcolm Barnett. She was educated at Goldsmiths' College, London, UK, and at the University of Toronto. Christine taught school in the UK; arrived in Canada as a war bride in 1946; raised four children; served her community through her church and through the Scout movement; returned to teaching for many years in the Etobicoke Board of Education as a Special Education teacher, and as leader of drama groups for special-needs and other students. During her long life, she had many interests: playing piano, playing and watching sports, travel, theatre and, in her final years, watching DVDs of Broadway musicals. In retirement, Christine enthusiastically acted in and directed plays in community theatre. She was a longtime resident of Palace Pier, and an enthusiastic Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays fan. We thank the management and staff of Lakeside Long Term Care Centre for looking after her so well in her last few years. Visitation from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, followed by a Service of Remembrance, with reception to follow, at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Toronto Rehab Foundation Long Term Care Fund – Lakeside ( www.torontorehabfoundation.com ), or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

